LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday named an institute after German-born Catholic nun Ruth Pfau who devoted her life to eradicating leprosy in the country.

“On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi university’s Women Institute of Leadership and Learning (WILL) has been attributed to late Doctor Ruth Pfau,” said a spokesman for LCWU.

“Late Doctor Ruth Pfau’s selfless services for humanity will also be remembered. The passion of this great personality for sacrifices and humanitarian services would prove to be beacon of light for the students graduating from this institute,” the spokesman quoted the VC.