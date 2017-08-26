LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Punjab government to submit its reply to a petition filed by the families of those killed in a police shooting in Model Town in June 2014.

Relatives of Model Town victims, Qaisar Iqbal and others, have filed a petition against the Punjab government for not releasing the Justice Ali Baqar Najafi inquiry report on the incident.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 injured during a clash between the police and workers of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek in Model Town in 2014. The case is sub judice since.

Hearing the petition on Friday, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed the court would like to know that why the inquiry report on the Model Town incident was not released to petitioners. Justice Naqvi issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought reply by September 12.

Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the victim families, saying the Punjab government did not release the inquiry report, which had fixed responsibility for the Model Town killings. He argued that releasing the inquiry report was clearly a matter of public interest and the Punjab home secretary was bound under the law to give the required information to the petitioners.

The constitution guaranteed to the public and the petitioners enforcement of their fundamental rights, the lawyer said. The government, he said, could not hide behind its governmental powers and withhold publication of the inquiry report. He said the government had assumed that it could hold the report but it was wrong. He said it was petitioners’ right to have any information they ask for and the government could not deny this information under the law. He said that delay in appointment of the Punjab information commissioner had also resulted in delay in release of the Model Town incident inquiry report.

The lawyer prayed to the court to enforce fundamental rights of the petitioners and order the government to immediately make the report of Justice Najafi public.

On a petition filed by 17 dual national students, the LHC stayed collection of additional fee by public sector medical and dental colleges and sought reply from the Punjab government.

The students argued through their counsel that the medical colleges had been demanding Rs700,000 annual fee per head just because they had dual nationality. They said the Punjab chief minister had restrained the colleges in 2015 from colleting additional fee from dual national students. They said the annual fee for a student was fixed at around Rs28,000, but the colleges were still charging high fee. They said that medical colleges were violating the government’s notification and forcing the dual national students to deposit inflated fee. Th

ey prayed to the court to order the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the chief minister’s directive and take action against the violators. After hearing their arguments, the court sought reply from the government and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Registrar office to consolidate pleas against Nawaz for 29th

The Lahore High Court Friday ordered the registrar office to consolidate all petitions against former PM Nawaz Sharif for August 29.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order. Meanwhile, the LHC adjourned until Sept 20 a petition against the government for not releasing development funds to opposition members of the provincial assembly.

In another case, the LHC summoned any senior responsible officer of Environment Department for not establishing Central lab to control smog and other air pollution in the city.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. The CJ expressed dismay over not establishing laboratory to control environmental pollution. A government lawyer pleaded the court to give some time. The court accepted his plea but summoned responsible officer of the department concerned for Sept 7.