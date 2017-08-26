LAHORE - City police Friday arrested a man who killed his brother during a brawl at their house in Manawan police precincts late Thursday night.

Ahmed Yar stabbed to death his younger brother Safdar Hussain as they clashed after an argument over some domestic dispute. The attacker fled from the crime scene but later reached the police station and courted his arrest. Hussain, 35, was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and neck. He died on the way to a hospital, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police registered a murder case against Ahmad Yar and launched the investigation.