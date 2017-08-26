LAHORE - Considering performance of the Rangers in Punjab in the Operation Raddul Fasaad, the Home Department has extended the paramilitary force’s powers in the province for 60 days. The Home Department issued a notification in this regard. The Pakistan Rangers has been discharging its policing powers under the section-5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against terrorist acts in the areas specified in the province. The extension is given from 21st August, .the notification said.