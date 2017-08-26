LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told district administrations and civic agencies to drain out rainwater from their areas.

He said that all resources should be utilised to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas and a report be presented to him. He said that citizens should not face any difficulty in this post-rain situation and warned that no leniency will be tolerated in drainage of rainwater. The officers, instead of sitting in their officers, should come out in the field and supervise the activities, he said.

Separately, CM Shehbaz expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of three children in an accident with trailer in Khanpur Bagga Sharif area of Muzaffargarh. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and also sought report from the administration and the police. He also ordered for the arrest of the driver and initiation of legal action against him.