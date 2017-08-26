LAHORE - Two young men were killed and three wounded when the roof of a factory collapsed near Saggian Bridge on Friday.

Locals said the single-storey bricks-made factory was in dilapidated condition in a residential area. It collapsed all of a sudden after Friday’s downpour. “Some six to eight men used to work at the tin-manufacturing unit.

On Friday morning, there were five men at work when the structure collapsed,” said Muhammad Aslam, who lives in the area. A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation said they removed at least two bodies to the morgue. Police were yet to ascertain identity of the deceased persons. Rescue workers said three injured were pulled out from the debris and shifted to a hospital on ambulances. They were said to be in stable condition.