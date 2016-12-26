LAHORE: The annual conference of APPNA, an organisation of Pakistani American Resident Doctors, was held in Dow University of Health Sciences the other day. The conference was attended by doctors from America and senior professors of various medical institutions. In his address during the inaugural ceremony, CPSP Senior Vice President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal lauded therole of APPNA in guiding and patronising doctors.–PR

“The Pakistani American Resident doctors played a pivotal role in transfer of research and technology,” the chief guest added.

On the occasion, Prof Masood Hameed, Founder Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, threw light on the exemplary progress of the university made during the last thirteen years. The participants of the conference paid rich tribute to Prof Masood Hameed for his contribution to educational and research activities of the University.

The conference was attended by Dow Medical College Principal Prof Junaid Ashraf, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Khawar Jamali, senior professors, members of academic council, members of APPNA, members of provincial assembly, and a large number of specialists from health profession.

A scientific exhibition was also arranged and the certificates of commendation were awarded to the best researchers.