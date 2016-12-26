LAHORE - Parents of a teenager, who was murdered last month, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday.

Saqib Ali, 18, resident of Kot Lakhpat’s Bostan Colony, was murdered last month and his dead body was found from a drain in Green Town area . Father of the deceased sells vegetables while his mother is a housewife.

Expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief, the chief minister assured the bereaved family of justice. Talking to Muhammad Nazir and his wife Waziran Bibi, Shehbaz Sharif said that he cannot bring their son back but it is his promise to provide justice to them.

He assured the poor parents that their son’s killers will face the music at any cost.

He sought details from the father and mother of late Saqib about this tragic incident and ordered the officials concerned to complete investigation of the case within four days.

Expressing strong indignation over the attitude of investigation officers as they did not contact the victim’s family during investigation, the CM ordered suspension of the inspector and sub-inspector besides transfer of the ASP Investigation as OSD.

He also directed departmental action against the investigation officers.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, gave a cheque for one million rupees to the parents of late Saqib and prayed for the departed soul.

Inspector General Police Mushtaq Sukhera, Home Secretary, Prosecution Secretary, Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG, CCPO Lahore and other officials were present on the occasion.

CM CONDOLES RIFAT’S DEATH

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent Punjabi writer Rifat Abdul Qadir Hassan, wife of famous columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.