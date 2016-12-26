LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the worst form of kingship has prevailed in the country in the name of democracy and the rulers are dividing the society to fulfil the colonial agenda.

Addressing the concluding session of the JI central Shoora at Mansoora yesterday evening, Siraj said division in the society was getting deep and the oppressive system was being backed by such elements in the bureaucracy and establishment as were colonial agents who were afraid of Islam and believed in religion only to the extent of culture.

The JI chief, however, stated the democratic system alone was the path of Nizam e Mustafa and his party was determined to bring about a revolution through polls.

Sirajul Haq said that a few families had decided between themselves to support one another to reach the echelons of power and not to speak against each other’s corruption. “The country is in the grip of feudal lords and only the wealthy can get justice from the courts,” he regretted.

The JI chief said that the corrupt elite, with the support of the Election Commission, had taken the entire election system as hostage.

The rulers had always hurt the confidence of the masses and violated the sanctity of vote. “Despite its repeated assurances, the Election Commission failed to protect the sanctity of ballot. The feudal lords and capitalist of every area contested elections and managed to return to the assemblies with the power of their wealth.”

The JI amir called upon the Election Commission to immediately begin electoral reforms to be able to complete the task before the next elections.

He also directed the Shoora members and JI district heads to intensify their mass contact campaign in their areas and carry the party message to every nook and corner of the country.

Siraj also urged the masses to change their electoral attitude and said that they too would have to make every effort to get rid of the corrupt elite.