Lahore - A boy died after falling in an open gutter in Ferozewala area yesterday.

Rescuers said the nine-year-old boy fell into an open gutter and expired before he could be rescued and shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, heirs of the deceased held protest demonstration against the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for leaving gutter uncovered in the congested area and demanded action against the officials responsible for slackness.

10 injured as van rams into bank

At least 10 people were wounded seriously when a passenger van rammed into a roadside building on the Multan Road in Manga Mandi area, rescue workers said yesterday.

The victims were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital where the condition of two of them was said to be serious.

An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding. A police officer said the van smashed into the building of a bank as the driver lost his control over the vehicle. The police were investigating the incident.