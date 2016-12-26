LAHORE - Pakistanis yesterday celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, the Quaid-i-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Special programs were arranged on the birth anniversary of the founding father. Speakers shed light on the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and highlighted his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

It was a public holiday and national flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

Quran Khwani was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi while change of guards ceremony was also conducted. A large-number of people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute for the services the great Quaid rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Public and private organisations and educational institutions arranged functions to highlight different aspects of the life of the Quaid-e-Azam.

In their messages, President, Prime Minister, provincial governors, chief ministers and leading politicians asked the nation to seek guidance from the lifestyle and upright character of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and transform Pakistan into a model state with prevalence of peace, brotherhood, moderation, patience and protection of minorities’ rights.

CM MESSAGE

In a message on Quaid Day, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Quaid e Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a brave and sincere leader under whose leadership Muslims of the sub continent achieved an independent state.

“The historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub continent under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah succeeded as a result of which an independent country was achieved.

“In the long struggle of independence, the personality and dynamic leadership of the Quaid e Azam is a beacon and this is the light which is needed to illuminate Pakistan in the real sense,” he added.

Shehbaz said the message of unity, strength and faith of Quaid e Azam is also a guarantee to progress and prosperity of Pakistan today.

He suggested the best way to pay homage to Quaid e Azam is that we as a nation should create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity in our ranks by setting aside political and personal interests. The Quaid e Azam wanted to make Pakistan an enlightened, moderate and an Islamic welfare state harmonised with the modern world, he said.

In the end, he stressed the need of reiterating the determination of utilising all our capabilities for making Pakistan the greatest country in the country.