LAHORE - The two-day Iranian film festival kicked off yesterday at Royal Palm and Country Club.

On first day, two films were screened including ‘A cube of Sugar’ and ‘The Kingdom of Solomon’.

Some critics now rank Iran as the world's most important national cinema, artistically, with a significance that invites comparison to Italian neorealism and similar movements in past decades. A range of international film festivals have honored Iranian cinema in the last twenty years.

‘A Cube of Sugar’ was directed by Seyyed Reza Mir-Karimi. The film was selected as the Iranian entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards. However, on the same day the head of Iran's government controlled cinema agency called for a boycott of the Oscars due to the Innocence of Muslims video on YouTube that originated in the United States.

The main story is about a day of life in a very traditional family in Iran. The main character Pasandideh is the youngest girl in a traditional family who is living with her family and relatives including her mother, her old uncle, and aunt. They live in a traditional old house in an old city. She is supposed to marry soon to an old family friends' grandson who is a student in a western country. Everything is already arranged for marriage and all of her sisters arrive to the old house one by one.

Hormoz, husband of Pasandideh's sister who recently is released from prison, with the aid of Hamid (the husband of another sister of Pasandideh) is trying to find the treasure which they believe is buried in some parts of this old house while the marriage ceremony is going on. The story of the film is quite scattered, covering as it does the various mini-dramas of a number of characters, but it can be divided into two main sections.

Film ‘The Kingdom of Solomon’ is a 2010 Iranian religious and historical film trilogy by Mojtaba Faravardeh and directed by Shahriar Bahrani based on the life of prophet Seulman.