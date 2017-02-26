LAHORE - A Punjab University spokesman said that neither any suspect was arrested nor any PU hostel was vacated during the search operation by police late on Friday.

In a press statement, the spokesman said that the police official with the help of university administration searched various hostels and checked record of students. He said that however, no arrest was made from any hostel and no any hostel was vacated from students, contrary to news items published in various newspapers.

EXAM SCHEDULE

Punjab University Examinations Department has notified that the BA (Hearing Impaired Students) Annual Examinations, 2017 will commence from April 5, 2017. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.