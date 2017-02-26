LAHORE - Pakistan Movement veteran and founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Hameed Nizami rendered glorious services as the Quaid-i-Azam’s soldier. He founded the objective journalism and never compromised on principles. He knew that the pen was mightier than the sword.

These ideas were expressed by Col (r) Ikram Ullah Khan in a special lecture on the 55th death anniversary of the prominent Pakistan Movement veteran Hameed Nizami.

The lecture was jointly arranged by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust in order to highlight the life and services of Nizami. It was attended by a large number of students and teachers. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

Col (r) Ikram Ullah Khan further observed that Hameed Nizami regularly visited Allama Iqbal who advised him to unite the Muslim students under the Quaid-i-Azam’s leadership. So he founded the Muslim Students’ Federation, and worked tirelessly for the success of the Muslim League candidates during the 1945-46 elections, Khan held.

“Nizami knew that Pakistan’s survival depended on a strict adherence to the democratic values. He stuck to his lofty principles even when General Ayub Khan clamped the martial law and introduced draconian laws to throttle the press,” Khan added.

Ikram said: “Hamid Nizami kept on opposing Ayub Khan and died on February 25, 1962 of a cardiac arrest. His younger brother Majid Nizami continued the publication of the Nawa-i-Waqt after his demise.”

Shahid Rasheed observed that Hameed Nizami was an outstanding veteran of the Pakistan Movement. Allama Iqbal inspired him to found the Muslim Students’ Federation, which played the role of a pioneering party in the Pakistan Movement.

“Receiving inspiration and directions from the Quaid-i-Azam, Hameed Nizami founded the Nawa-i-Waqt and played a historical role in the Pakistan Movement. After the establishment of Pakistan, he energetically participated in the nation-building activities,” Rasheed added.

Majid Nizami adopted the vision of his elder brother and always said and wrote what was right. Shahid Rasheed observed that the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust is consistently disseminating the thoughts and reflections of the Pakistan Movement veterans, so that the new generations could inculcate their forbears’ virtues in their character and take their homeland forward along the path of progress.