LAHORE - Leading historian Dr Ayesha Jalal has called for strengthening institutions and promoting quality education to overcome the challenges Pakistan has been facing for decades.

Addressing a jam-packed session held under Lahore Literary Festival at Faletti’s Hotel yesterday, the author of the famous books on history and politics of South Asia said the fight against terrorism could not be won and democracy could not flourish in the country until and unless we ensure provision of quality education to people and maintain balance of power between civil and military institutions. She regretted that Pakistanis were completely deprived of modern curriculum based on professional approach as they remained under successive martial laws and failing civil organizations. The democracy, she added, which Pakistan saw on occasions, was itself a conflict as it served interests of individuals instead of collective welfare.

Known Scottish historian and writer William Dalrymple moderated the hour-long sitting on “Pakistan at 70.”

Ayesha was critical to the course of history being taught in schools of Pakistan. When asked to comment on madaris, she regretted on the plight of public sector institutions rather than mock on religious seminaries.

“Yes, madaris are failure but government schools are great failure. We are being taught ideological history in the schools which has nothing to do with the professional and honest approach,” she criticised.

Being grand niece of legendary short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto, Dr Ayesha extensively studied and wrote on the partition which, according to her, was one of the tragedies of South Asia. She believed it was partition which made Manto to produce great short stories in Urdu. However, contrary to Manto who wrote on the tragedies of the partition, Ayesha took pen to write on the course and causes of the partition. She believed division of India and creation of Pakistan as an independent state was neither a tragedy nor a big failure. For her, the failure is that that both the countries could not come close to each other after years. Ayesha sees the unresolved Kashmir issue a failure and tragedy.

She felt sorry on the overall dismal state of affairs in the country, although there were examples of individual’s achievements in field of literature, sports or education. The nation, she stressed, must get rid of the confusion, sadness and depression.

In Jinnah’s mind, she said, creation of Pakistan meant establishment of a welfare state for the Muslims but it could not be attained so far.S he said the resolve of Pakistani nation to fight against terrorism was itself showing that Pakistan existed to remain.

Meanwhile, LLF organised a session on Ping-pong diplomacy with the known history professor at Oxford and writer of different books Margaret MacMillan as guest speaker. F.S Aijazuddin was the moderator of the sitting “Nixon-Mao and Pakistan.” Being an author of famous book, Nixon in China—the Week that Changed the World, which covered in-depth interviews of all the survivors of one-hour meeting between Chairman Mao and President Nixon, Ms Margaret extensively spoke about the period of early 70s in which Pakistan had played vital role of facilitator to bring the two powers closer. The session provided the gathering a brief overview of the China’s relation with Pakistan, India, Iran and Russia and presence of the US in the region. Mararet said Beijing and Islamabad would continue strengthening their relations with each other and that India-China friendship was not seeming possible despite different past attempts like “Chinese-Hindi Bhai Bhai” and present wishes by Indian PM Modi.

IFTIKHAR ALAM