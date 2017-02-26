LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu presented Patriotic Award to the mother of Capt (r) Ahmed Mubeen during his visit to the martyr’s residence on Friday.

Sandhu, along with MPA Shehzad Munshi and rights activists Samuel Piyara and Asif Bhatti, expressed sympathies and condolences with the mother of the chief traffic officer who embraced martyrdom in Mall Road bomb blast last week.

They also prayed for the departed soul and paid homage to Mubeen for his services. The minister, on the occasion, said a potable water filtration plant will be installed in Okara in the name of Ahmad Mubeen. “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of a dutiful and brave officer,” Sandhu added. Mubeen’s mother said that her son sacrificed his life for a great cause and she was proud of her son.