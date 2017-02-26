LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reviewed progress on a 100-bed hospital in Manawan area of provincial capital.

Addressing a meeting, the chief minister said that improvement in healthcare facilities is top priority of the government. “Bold steps and result oriented efforts are resulting in completion of different projects of modern healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab,” he added.

He further said that completion of this project will result in provision of diagnostic and quality medical facilities to the masses.

On the occasion, MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt and MPA Rana Tajamal Hussain said the 100-bed hospital in Manawan is the best gift of Punjab government for the people, as it has resolved 70-year old issue.

During the meeting, Shehbaz said that the Punjab government is working on a mega project of expansion of Government Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh which is providing quality treatment facilities to the people.

“Best doctors, nurses and paramedical staff should be selected for this hospital and horticulture should also be done in the hospital,” he directed.

Several ministers, lawmkers, and senior officers were present in the meeting while Indus Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdul Bari Khan joined in through video link from Dubai.

‘JOURNEY OF SERVICE

TO CONTINUE’

In another meeting which reviewed progress on ongoing development projects and other welfare programmes, the CM said that fruit of welfare schemes initiated by the government has started reaching the common man.

“A large number of people of the province are benefitting from welfare oriented programmes of Punjab government,” he claimed.

“People are, indeed, getting relief from mega projects completed in the province,” he added.

Shehbaz said that these development projects of Muslim League (N) are a symbol of transparency, quality and speed.

On the occasion, he directed that welfare oriented projects should be completed in the stipulated period and their high standard ensured at every cost. “Speedy work will help provide best facilities to the people and a new era of prosperity will usher in after completion of development projects in the province.”

“This year is the year of fulfillment of our promises,” the CM said, hoping the journey of service will continue forever.