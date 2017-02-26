LAHORE - The administration committee of Lahore High Court has suspended 37 judicial officers of the lower judiciary who had earlier been made as OSDs

An administrative committee headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also approved initiation of regular disciplinary inquiry against them, according to a press release.

Moreover, the committee gave approval for improving structure of Member Inspection Team (MIT) - a section of the LHC that holds inspection of lower courts’ judicial officials.

It was also decided in the meeting that the syllabus for recruitment of additional district & sessions judge and civil judges would also be improved in the lines with CSS examination process. Another committee under the supervision of senior puisne judge Justice Shahid Hameed Dar was constituted for making recommendations to the Chief Justice for improvement of the syllabus. The committee would furnish its recommendations before the announcement of examination of the judicial officers. It would also submit recommendations regarding constitution of Judicial Service Commission. The next date of examination of judges would be announced after the recommendations of the committee.

However, the names of the judges who were suspended and against whom regular disciplinary inquiry was initiated were not issued by the LHC.

The LHC spokesman said that they would issue the names of the judges on Monday.