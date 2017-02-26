LAHORE - Session ‘John Lockwood Kipling and Punjab’s Arts and Crafts’ was one of most interesting sessions of the festival. Qudsia Rahim moderated the session.

Bethany Wratislaw spoke about her in-depth research on Kipling’s era of Punjab that spanned 28 years.

She talked on the John Lockwood Kipling’s fascinated combo with architect Bhai Ram Singh in the backdrop of Miyo School of Arts (now National College of Arts) which led to making of famous buildings in British era. Bhai Ram was known for his unmatched work at Durbar Hall, Osborne House, Lahore Museum and Governor's House in Shimla.

Bethany said that from 1870 to 1872 Kipling was commissioned by the British government to tour the Punjab, especially smaller villages, KPK (then NWFP) and Kashmir and to draw sketches of Indian craftsmen. He was commissioned to highlight the indigenous and local antiquities of these regions

“In 1875 he worked from Tollington Market that paved the way for a beautiful legacy in British India. Students of Miyo School of Arts worked day and night in the leadership of him and crafted local art instead of following the European Art.”

There were four art schools at that time inching Miyo School of Arts in Lahore, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata. Kipling’s and Bhai Ram Singh together worked together for the best kept secret of Queen Victoria’s Palace. Kipling’s took Indian arts and crafts in British royal residences such as Bagshot Park in Surrey and Osborne and Queen Victoria’s summer home on the Isle of Wight. It took three years to complete the summer home of Queen. ‘241 wooden panels were used to design the room for children. All the design was prepared in Lahore under the aegis of the John Kipling including 19th century English chairs and billet tables. ‘

The work was so splendid that Queen wanted to visit the India and ordered to make portrait of Bhai Ram Singh that is still on display at Darbar Hall.

“The crafts were made by indigenous people and then used in trade fair between Britain and rest of the world in Kipling’s era showing the colonial legacy of the British era. It was difficult to answer that colonial disposition of Kipling not sure that how he seen local people to whom he gave training and enhance their crafts skills,” Bethany said. She pointed that Kipling’s wife was exhibitor that helped him to sell the crafts in European markets.

She also showed the sketches of Kipling that are at on display at Victoria and Albert Museum of London.

‘After becoming Principal of NCA In 1875 he became curator of Lahore Museum and kept these buildings under his eye as he loved the local craftsmanship.’ She said.

In another session titled ‘From Morocco to Darjeeling Food, Tea and Wanderlust’ Jeff Koehler spoke about him tasting different food while he was on his tour from Morocco to Darjeeling, India. Momina Aijazuddin was moderator. Jeff grew up in Seattle, studied in Washington and then hit the road for four years that were spent traveling in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and Asia.

He said every country has its own uniqueness and from Morocco taught him about colours of life which he observed in their food. He said all over the world it was only way of respect that how you offer food to guests.

“One should be a natural writer and foodie for sure and I want to read people who live in their local atmosphere. A person from Italy can only justify explaining the food taste of the Italy recipes. Everything we eat becomes part of our life and travelling in Spain I realized that food reflects the way of life,” he was of the view. Talking about fast food he said there was no problem with fast food but it should be a good food.

In another session ‘Far Right Far Out: Writing, Nationalism, and the Brave New World’ Teju Cole writer, art historian, and photographer, writer Daniyal Mueenuddin, writer Eka Kurniawan, South African-born novelist Gillian Slovo were the panelists. The session was moderated by Dwight Garner.

Teju Cole said his books are only for those people who read books. “Even the writings which we get from the news through social media sites like Facebook and Twitter changed the way we are.

Gillian Slovo said she wanted to read fiction writings rather than non-fiction because she really wanted to understand the problems of the world with writings that represent the stories of the world not take a reader to a non-fiction world. She said a writer should appreciate the criticism by his or her readers.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH