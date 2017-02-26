LAHORE - The YDA continued its strike in the outdoors while emergency and indoor remain open at Services hospital.

The YDA was divided into two factions on the issue of Anti Corruption cases. One faction wants that all of the OPDs should be closed while the other doesn’t support any strike, said one of the YDA members.

On the other hand, the patients and their attendants have demanded of the government to act strictly against the YDA activists on strike.