LAHORE - At least 125 persons were arrested by the country’s top anti-corruption body in Lahore region alone last year.

A spokesman for the National Accountability Bureau yesterday said that they also filed 103 corruption references during the previous year. The conviction ratio remained 89 per cent as NAB-Lahore recovered Rs2.354 billion.

The spokesman further claimed that the NAB’s Lahore region received a total of 7,987 complaints during year 2016.