LAHORE - Around 80 percent women say that parents do not give their daughters a share in the inheritance, revealed a survey conducted by AGHS legal aid cell, a non-governmental organization.

According to a press release issued yesterday, the survey was focused on two key areas; ascertain the understanding of community women regarding violence against women and their awareness regarding the Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 along with their opinion on the different nuances of the Act. About 120 paralegal trainees carried out a survey in Lahore and Kasur. A total of 600 women of different income group were interviewed.

According to survey findings, 73 percent women agreed that women have a lower status than men in their area, while only 27 percent disagreed with this notion. On the other hand, 80 percent women agreed with the fact that parents do not give their daughters a share in the inheritance – only 21 percent disagreed with this. Secondly, the respondents were asked about whether women were allowed to participate in decision making in family matters. Upon which 76 percent respondents shared that despite women’s contribution in the household through hard labour they still weren’t included in decision making in the household. 79% respondents shared that violence against women is a serious issue in the community. While 70pc respondents shared that most men use violent means against their own women in their community.

Talking about the significance of this survey, AGHS media officer Amina Hassan said that this topic was chosen for not only its relevance to gender justice but also because it is a contested and debated issue in the country since passing of the Act.

