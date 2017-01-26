LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday dismissed the request of provincial minister Zaeem Qadri seeking exception from personal appearance in the case of alleged illegal establishment of sub-campus of Bahaudddin Zakariya University in the provincial capital.

The bench observed: “They didn’t see such big scandal in education sector in the country’s history.

The Lahore High Court gave this observation when the Punjab advocate general made a request for granting exception to the minister from personal appearance in the case.

Qadri himself was present there in the court.

The bench had observed that under what authority Qadri signed the summery issued for establishment of the sub-campus.

The counsel of Bahaudddin Zakariya University told the court that students were being enrolled in engineering and other programmes. However, the students of physiotherapy programme were not being admitted to the varsity due to unavailability of the faculty and affiliated teaching hospital, he claimed.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed the government could not see the protesting students on the roads who instead of sitting in the classes were forced to approach the court. The bench also assures that it would expose the real hands involved in the scandal to secure students future.

The court summoned higher education commission chairman, secretary higher education department and Bahaudddin Zakariya University VC. The court would resume hearing on January 30.

Court moved for

appointing GOV on merit

A writ petition yesterday was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for the federal government to appoint Sindh governor on merit.

Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree, a local lawyer, had filed the petition submitting that the government earlier didn’t appoint the governor on merit.

He said the government neither issued ads nor conducted interviews to shortlist the candidates for the post of governor.

Such attitude of the government, the lawyer said, was reflecting that how the merit had disappeared from the system. Jafree said that late governor Justice (r) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddique was appointed in violation of merit as he was unfit for the said post.

He said the late governor could not work due to his bad health in four months of his appointment. He prayed the court to order the government to make appointment on merit and take back the salary of fourth paid to the late governor.

Petition seeks action against Javed Hashmi

A writ petition against Javed Hashmi has been moved to the Lahore High Court, seeking action against the veteran politician for allegedly scandalising the judiciary.

Kamran, a lawyer-petitioner, had moved the petition that few days ago, the former PML-N leader publicly stated “a judicial martial law is being imposed in the country”.

The petitoner stated that such statement, at the moment when the Supreme Court is holding proceedings on Panamagate case, was meant to benefit a specific political party which was tantamount to interfering into the judicial proceedings.

The lawyer prayed the court to take action against the respondent for allegedly scandalising the

judiciary.