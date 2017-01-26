LAHORE - CCTV footage showing three lawyers fighting with a civil judge after an ufavourable decision went viral on social media yesterday.

The video shows three lawyers, who are yet to be identified, threatening the judge before other lawyers intervened an controlled the situation. The incident took place at LDA building - now the civil courts’ building located near the Civil Secretariat. It is second incident of lawyers manhandling a judge as a few days ago, a group of three lawyers misbehaved with an additional district & sessions judge for not deciding a matter in their ‘favour’. The LHC had summoned the lawyers for Jan 31.