LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced reducing fee for PhD students and formed 12 members Doctoral Committee for facilitation and to formulate affordable fee structure consulting with other public sector universities. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, while addressing deans and HoDs, said that minimising the fee will support research culture in varsity and would attract more and more students to become research scholars.

She hoped that reduced fee structure will be approved by the syndicate before PhD admissions scheduled next month. She directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU. The VC said that with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among top 500 universities of the world while her emphasis will be on the academic excellence and research advancement.

Dr Kausar said that the Punjab government has given a comprehensive roadmap to the public sector universities to help raising their overall institutional standards according to universal requirements. Developing research standard will help Pakistan to develop knowledge-economy and produce various new economic-opportunities to alleviate poverty at the grassroots. She said that faculty should also strive to transcend traditional disciplinary limitations in pursuit of intellectual fusion and develop a supportive culture of academic enterprise and knowledge-entrepreneurship. LCWU must also be prepared to deliver higher education and promote creative thinking in students.

The VC emphasized to work creatively and help transform students to emerge as even greater forces of societal transformation. Dr Kausar added that the university education is a critical component of human development world-wide. An educated populace is vital in today's world of 21st century, with the convergent impacts of globalization, the increasing importance of knowledge as a main driver of growth and the information and communication revolution.