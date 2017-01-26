LAHORE - Police yesterday arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of his three-year-old son who was found dead alongside a drain in Badami Bagh area.

The suspect was identified by police as 29-year-old Muhammad Shahid, said to be a vendor in the Lahore’s main fruit and vegetable market.

The arrest comes a day after the police recovered the body from a drain in Badami Bagh area. The child was identified who had, according to the investigators, visible torture marks on his body. During preliminary investigation, Shahid confessed to the police that he had thrown his child into the drain after a brief altercation with his wife over an alleged illicit affair with their neighbour.

Police interrogated both Shahid and his wife as they came to know that the couple used to quarrel over domestic issues. During interrogation, the father confessed to killing his son, a police officer said. Earlier, the Badami Bagh police filed a murder case against unidentified men. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Further investigation was underway.