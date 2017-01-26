LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bernd Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of renowned German company Lahmeyer, discussed the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector in a meeting yesterday.

Shehbaz Sharif spoke in German with the guest, winning much acclaim, when he said that Pakistan is working on the several energy projects with diligence and many of them are in the final phase of the completion.

Besides working on the conventional methods of the power projects, the CM said, the government is also focusing on alternative ways of the power production. He told the German that work on the energy projects is continuing on the fast track and loadshedding will be eliminated with the completion of all these projects. “Potohar region and other areas have potential for small dams,” Shehbaz told the Lahmeyer CEO, adding that further steps should be taken after reviewing the study of the German company on the small dams for irrigation purpose. Speaking on the occasion, members of the German delegation said they were pleased to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government on the power projects. Executive Director Hydro Power and Water Resources Division Lahmeyer Bernhard Stabel, chairman P&D, Energy secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion.

ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL

SOCIETIES

In another meeting, the chief minister directed the Lahore Development Authority to take action against the illegal housing societies in Punjab.

Shehbaz ordered the LDA to launch indiscriminate action against those societies which are not providing basic facilities to their residents. He directed that zero tolerance policy should be adopted against illegal societies and steps should be taken continuously for checking illegal constructions. “No one will be allowed to rob the masses of their hard-earned money,” the CM asserted. He directed the authorities that debris during construction work should be removed from roads immediately. He also ordered installing firefighting equipments in the buildings at all costs. Also, the LDA was ordered to take action against illegal marriage halls and factories within Lahore.PML-N leader Khawaja Ahmed Hasaan, commissioner, finance secretary, Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, and others were present on the occasion.