LAHORE - Police have probing the mysterious disapperance of Pastor Jadaon Akhtar Gill of village Kamahan who went missing from Nishtar Colony police area last week.According to the complainant, Gill went missing on January 22. The Nishtar Colony police registered an abduction case against unknown men and started investigation.

The pastor left his house while riding on a motorcyle on Sunday evening but did not return home. Later on, the police recovered his motorbike and a bag from outside the village, near DHA.

Shamroan Gill, in a complaint registered with the police, has stated that the family is concerned about Gill’s safety. The family fears the victim might have been abducted as he had no enmity or dispute with anybody and they had not received any threat from anybody.

MAN FOUND SHOT DEAD

A 28-year-old man was found shot in the head in a deserted area in the Shera Kot police precincts yesterday afternoon. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The victim was later identified by police as Muhammad Waseem, a resident of district Kasur. Police said that the deceased had been declared as a proclaimed offender in a criminal case. The motive behind the killing was not clear yet. A murder case has been registered with the Shera Kot police against unidentified men, with no arrest made yet.