LAHORE - Participants of the ninth round of dialogue between Pakistan and Indian legislators and public officials have stressed on poverty reduction in both the countries.

The dialogue, facilitated by Pildat in Dubai on Tuesday, focused on the theme of sharing of lessons on Developments in Poverty Alleviation in Pakistan and India.

Parliamentarians from Punjab and Sindh alongside experts and media representatives from Pakistan, while those from Indian State of Delhi and Rajasthan alongside experts and media representatives from India joined the dialogue.

The participants from India highlighted a number of social safety net programmes that have helped alleviate poverty in their country adding that success also needs to be based on equitable and sustained growth and the inclusion of stakeholders other than government. The dialogue saw overall consensus on both global and South Asian success with some reduction in poverty numbers. Pakistani participants showcased economic growth and role of remittances. It was said that such programmes help immediate needs but for longer-term impact, job creation and equal opportunities are also critical. Participants also underscored the importance of education and vocational training. Dialogue also recognised with concern the growing gap in rich and poor segments of society.

Highlighting food security as a critical looming challenge for Pakistan and India, the participants emphasised that both the countries must focus on revamping agricultural growth policies that are farmer-friendly and incentivise them as key stakeholders. From Pakistan, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar (PPP-P), MNA Dr Arif Alvi (PTI), MPA Azma Bukhari (PML-N), MPA Malik Ahmad Khan (PML-N), MPA Dr Murad Rass (PTI), MPA Mahtab Akbar Rashdi (PML-F), Pildat President Bilal Mehboob, Joint Director Aasiya Riaz and Projects Manager Shahira Khan.

From India participants included, MP Kirti Azad, (BJP), MLA Adarsh Shastri, Aam Admi Party (AAP), MLA, Ajay Dutt, (AAP), MLA, Indian National Congress Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Associate Professor Economics, Indian Institute of TechnologyReetika Khera, Sanjeev, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi, Ahluwalia, PGDM, Vijay Sardana (IIMA), MSc (Food Tech) (CFTRI), BSc (Dairy Tech), Justice (Harvard) Specialized in Bio-economy & Agribusiness Value Chains, Innovation Management, Yamini Aiyar, Senior Research Fellow & Director, Accountability Initiative (AI), Man Aman Chhina, Assistant Editor, Indian Express, Shalini Nair, Sr Assistant Editor, The Indian Express, New Delhi and Vipin Pubby, ex editor, Indian Express.