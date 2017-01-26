LAHORE - Experts have forecast intermittent rains/snowfall over the hills and for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Widespread rains, strong winds, isolated hailstorm and snowfall over the hills caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather yesterday.

Parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent power shutdowns.

In Lahore, rains, hailstorm and continuously blowing winds increased chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at night.

Rain started in the morning and continued intermittently till the afternoon, causing inundation of rainwater on portions of roads not only in low lying areas but also in several posh localities. Even 15mm winter rains exposed the Wasa’s performance as it took hours to the sanitation agency to clear roads from inundated rainwater.

Major roads, not only in northern Lahore but also in several posh localities, could not be cleared even hours after stoppage of rains. The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on leading roads even hours after stoppage of rains. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

Severe cold pushed most of the people indoors, wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

Significant winter rains and snowfall over the hills increased the intensity of cold wave all over the country by decreasing the mercury level.

Malamjabba, Parachinar and Skardu remained coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 07 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded -04c, Kalat and Kalam -02c, Murree, Hunza and Bagrote -01c.Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 16c and 10c respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 83 per cent.

First significant winter rains provided much needed relief to the people from the weather related diseases. Though the City received rains last week, the wet spell was not enough to wash away accumulated pollutants from the atmosphere. Excessive pollution, prolonged dryness and severe cold had increased cold borne diseases among Lahorites, especially elderly people and children with weak immunity.Terming wet spell a blessing, medical experts hoped significant decrease in cold borne diseases.

“The rains and hailstorm have washed away accumulated pollutants and broke the sequence of dryness. It will provide relief to the people from skin dryness and allergy, itching, common cold, pain in joints, respiratory tract infection, cough and flu, wheezy chest and stomach upset”, said leading family physician Dr Abdul Rauf. The wet conditions and clearing of atmosphere from pollution has provided much needed relief to the asthma patients, he added.

According to experts, strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country. This weather system is expected to produce more rains/snowfall in the country till Thursday (today).

The local meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) at a number of places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad and at scattered places in Balochistan, south Punjab, lower KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in Sindh.

Intermittent heavy snowfall is likely over Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat. Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Hazara division.

Rainfall: Rawalakot received 60mm rain, Kalam 53mm, Malamjabba 38mm, Muzaffarabad 36mm, Murree 35mm, Balakot 34mm, Islamabad and Pattan 33mm each, Kotli 32mm, Dir 29mm, Garhi Dupatta 26mm, Kalat 24mm,Sialkot and Rawalpindi 23mm each, Saidu Sharif and Parachinar 22mm each, Kakul, Chitral, Gujrat and Gujranwala 21mm each, Cherat 20mm, Khuzdar 19mm, Quetta 17mm, Lower Dir and Mangla 16mm each, Lahore 15mm, Mirkhani, Jhelum and Kamra 14mm each, Mandi Bahauddin 13mm, Barkhan 12mm, Peshawar 11mm, Kohat, Jacobabad and Faisalabad 10mm each, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Kasur 09mm each, Joharabad and Drosh 08mm each, Risalpur, Bannu and Sibbi 07mm each, Zhob 06mm, Jiwani, Chakwal, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali and Jhang 05mm each, Multan, Layyah, Dalbandin, Pasni, Lasbela, Gilgit and Astore 04mm each, Nokkundi 03mm, Gawadar, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Shorkot, Panjgur, Dadu and Gupis 02mm each, Toba Tek Singh, Badin, Moen jo daro, Rohri, Chilas and Bagrote 01mm each.Snowfall: Kalam 21 inch, Malamjabba 20 inch, Murree and Astore 02 inch, and Kalat 01 inch.