LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to complete modernisation of 40 THQs and DHQs by the end of June while special incentives will be given to doctors and consultants working at emergency wards of public sector hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting yesterday, the chief minister said he would ensure all-out resources are provided for best health facilities to the common man. “All DHQs will get CT Scan machines during the current year and we will have to work jointly for this purpose,” said the CM.

“Well-educated and skilled human resources will be recruited to revamp the medical facilities at all government hospitals,” he added. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health briefed the meeting on the matter. Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to work on a war footing to further improve the health facilities at THQs and DHQs.

‘YOUTH AN ASSET’

Seperately, while addressing a meeting via video link at the Civil Secretariat, Shehbaz Sharif said that youth is an asset of Pakistan and the Punjab government has started revolutionary projects in various sectors to make the youth skillful and economically independent. “Pakistan can make rapid progress by empowering the youth,” he stated.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete all sports schemes by June 30 and warned no compromise will be made on transparency and merit.

Provincial education minister Jehangir Khanzada, additional chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting from the Civil Secretariat, while Steering Committee on Sports Chairman Hanif Abbasi attended the meeting from Model Town.

Health caucus formed

Legislators in Punjab Assembly have formed health caucus to take up issues relating to public health and nutrition at all level regardless of political affiliation.

In the maiden meeting arranged by EVA-BHN at a local hotel yesterday, they constituted health caucus to become one voice on the most pressing issue of public importance at the floor of the House.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Awais Qasim, Razzaq Dhillon, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Abdul Wahid and other founding members announced to include more legislators in the group regardless of their party affiliation.

They said that the priority of the caucus would be to highlight issues relating to preventive and curative healthcare, nutrition and provision of potable water.

They said that it was just a beginning and efforts in future would hopefully improve overall situation in the province.