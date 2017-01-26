LAHORE - Children, old and physically challenged people will soon enjoy a free ride of a battery-run car during their tour to Lahore Fort.

Next month, the Walled City of Lahore Authority is going to launch a free-of-cost car service for the people touring Lahore’s iconic momument of Mughal era.

“With this service, we aim to promote tourism at world heritage site Lahore Fort and to attract foreign tourists in Pakistan,” WCLA spokeswomen Tania Qureshi said yesterday, confirming the Februrary launch of a battery operated car-service for all tourists within the Lahore Fort.

“The facility will be available for all tourists but priority will be given to children, old citizens and disabled people,” she added.

A minimum ticket of Rs20 has been decied but the final price will be decided soon, according to the spokesperson.

She further claimed all those tourists which have previously visited the Lahore Fort will have a new experience after the service is launched.