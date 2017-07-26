LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Dr Majid Nizmai was a brave and dauntless journalist who was a unique example in the field of journalism.

“Late Majid Nizami was an epoch-making personality and his character was worth following for all of us. He was a truthful person and had the ability to speak up his mind without any fear. He had a high level of vision to understand national and international issues and his role in the promotion of positive and ideological journalism is unforgettable,” Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on the third death anniversary of Nawa-i-Waqt Editor-in-Chief Dr Majid Nizami.

“He [Dr Majid Nizami] rendered invaluable services for the supremacy of democracy and the constitution.

He did strict accountability of the rulers and guarded people at every level. He was the custodian of ideological foundations of Pakistan and worked to strengthen democracy and democratic norms all his life,” the chief minister said.

Shehbaz said that Dr Majid Nizami played an imported role in the defence of ideology of Pakistan and welfare of workers of the Pakistan Movement. He said that ink of the pen of Dr Majid Nizami would continue to brighten the minds and souls of people for long. He said that he felt the absence of caring and leadership vision of Dr Majid Nizami even today.