LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has completed the process of centralising the system of procurement, distribution and inventory of medicine and hospital Equipment management at all DHQ and THQ public hospitals in 36 districts of Punjab province.

PITB has ensured effective management and monitoring of requisition, allocation, disbursement, receipt and consumption in health facilities across the province.

As many as 539 basic medicines have been monitored and updated, while over 10,000 different equipments registered through QR code system at 140 hospitals under the Chief Minister’s health reforms roadmap programme for secondary health care.

This centralised electronic system is aimed to maintain comprehensive stock information for medicine across all DHQ’s and THQ’s level hospital. In addition, it provides comprehensive reports on medicine consumption pattern and regular updates on expired or out of stock medicines.

The system also allows key stakeholders of the department to manage medicine requisitions and allocations to the facilities in all the districts of Punjab.