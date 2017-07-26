LAHORE (PR) - Punjab acting inspector general of police Usman Khattak visited the Lahore General Hospital on Tuesday where he inquired after the health of those injured in a suicide bomb blast near the Arfa Kareem Tower on Ferozpur Road the other day.

According to a handout, the acting-IGP said “subversive activities by the anti state elements and terrorists cannot undermine the morale and passion of the brave jawans of Punjab police.” He also gave flowers to those who got injured in the Monday’s bombing.

Khttak said the victims especially the police jawans of Kot Lakhpat Fruit Market catastrophe were the pride of the Punjab Police and beacon of light for the police force. “Elements involved in ghastly incidents of terrorism will be exposed and taken to task,” he said on the occasion.

He further said that the Punjab police had played a leading role in ending terrorism and the force would not hesitate to shed the last drop of their blood to nip the anti state actors and criminals in the bud.

Usman Khttak said that the terrorists had directly targeted the cops twice in Lahore during the current year. “Such cowardly acts could not undermine the morale of the Punjab Police but the sacrifices by the force members had given new fervor and zeal to the whole force,” the officer maintained.

He informed that combing operations were being carried out in Lahore and all other districts of Punjab to round up the facilitators of terrorists.