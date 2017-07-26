LAHORE - The results of the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) show that students of public and private schools have been taking turns in terms of winning top positions over the last couple of years.

The results of the last three years show that private and public schools’ students have been outshining each other on alternate years.

In BISE Lahore 2017 matric results, boys outshined girls. In 2016, all top three positions were won by boys. Interestingly, girls grabbed all top positions in 2015 exams.

In 2017, Umer Tariq, student of private school Teach a Child High School for Boys, Johar Town, grabbed the overall first position by securing 1,087 marks. Soban Khalid of Muslim Public High School in Sheikhupura and Aleesa Kaleem of The Educators, Ferozewala shared the second position by securing 1,086 marks. Muhammad Abdullah of Unique High School, Muslim Town and Muhammad Abdullah Saleem of Central Model High School grabbed the third position by securing 1,085 marks.

In the Science Group (Girls), first position was clinched by Aleesa Kaleem of The Educators, Ferozewala. She secured 1,086 marks. The second position was shared by three students -- Zunaira Khan of Allama Iqbal Public School, Kasur; Afaf Rehman of Crescent Model High School, Lahore and Maira Zafar of The Educators, Pattoki. They got 1,083 marks each. All these students belong to private schools. Misbah Nasir of The Educators, Sir Syed Campus, Pattoki; Laraib Akmal; Farwa; Hafiza Khadeeja Mutahir; Fatima Awais and Adeen Imtiaz shared the third position. They secured 1,082 marks each. Most of these students belong to private schools.

In the Humanities Group, first position was won by Habiba Bahjat of Qurban Girls High School, Lahore. She secured 1,055 marks. The second and third positions were secured by Ayesha of Allama Iqbal School, Kasur and Fariha Haq of the Government Pak Standard School, Shadbagh, Lahore. They secured 1,052 and 1,041 marks, respectively.

In the Humanities Group (boys), Usama Ikram of the Government High School, Sheikhupura and Zaryab Amjad, a private student, grabbed the first position by securing 1,020 marks each. Ghazanfar Ali of the Government Taeed ul Islam School, Kasur and Muhammad Afzal, a private student, won second and third positions by securing 1,016 and 1,001 marks, respectively.

When we have an overall picture of results of all boards, a student from Multan Board, Wajiha Younas, stood first across Punjab in 2017. In BISEs Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Rawalpindi, girls won top positions.

In BISE 2016 results, boys outshined girls in the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations, as they bagged all three top positions. All three top achievers were from Divisional Public School and Inter College, Model Town. Rana Omer Farman grabbed the overall first position by obtaining 1,087 marks; Muhammad Shayan Waheed clinched the second position by securing 1,086 marks and Syed Momin Ali and Husnain Mushtaq stood third by securing 1,085 marks each.

Interestingly, girls had bagged the top three positions in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2015. The third position was shared by three students, including a boy.

DPS Model Town had outclassed all other schools in 2015. DPS student Shafaq Zahid topped with 1,080 marks, followed by Aleena Muhsan of the same school who secured 1,079 marks. Securing 1,078 marks, DPS Model Town student Era Abid, Ayesha Noor of Pak Garrison Girls High School in Nankana Sahib and Imtenan Fazal of the Central Model High School in Lahore had shared the third position.

The BISE Lahore also held an award distribution ceremony on Tuesday. A large number of position holders and their parents and relatives attended the ceremony.