LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has framed new regulations for appointment/promotions of faculty and administrative staff at undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental institutions.

These regulations will be applicable from August 1, 2017. All appointments already made as per previous PMDC regulations will not be disturbed and titles already accrued will be held. However, all future appointments and promotions will be made according to these regulations.

In the context of globally changing environment of medical education, the council has reviewed/reframed its regulations to ensure implementation of curriculum by competent, capable and qualified faculty. Under the new regulations, all the under graduate medical and dental colleges have been directed to establish a medical education department with at least three full time faculty members. The department will steer educational activities of the medical/dental institution.

This department will have a counseling cell with at least one qualified psychologist having master degree, 18 years of education.

For Assistant Professor, at least two research papers will be required in relevant subject.

For promotion as Assistant Professor, a total of five research publications in the relevant subject of which three as Assistant Professor are required with five years of teaching experience.

For promotion as Professor, at least three year teaching experience as associate or nine years teaching experience as Assistant Professor shall be mandatory with eight research publications of which three should be during the last three years.

The holder of FCPS in clinical subjects and non-medical faculty are no more eligible for appointment in the basic medical science subjects.