LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Ittefaq Hospital on Tuesday and enquired after policemen and other people injured in Monday’s suicide bombing at the Kot Lakhpat Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He visited various wards, enquired after the injured one by one and collected details of the tragic incident from them. He directed the hospital administration to provide best treatment to the injured till their complete recovery. He comforted kith and kin of the injured and assured them of every help in treatment of their loved ones. He said he would personally monitor treatment of the injured.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that terrorists targeted innocent people and police in Monday’s incident. “The coward and barbaric enemy has made a savage attempt, which is highly condemnable,” he said, adding that Pakistanis are a brave nation and they have given innumerable sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said the brave Punjab Police had fought bravely in this war. He said that this tragic incident had saddened every Pakistani and the entire nation stood by heirs of the martyrs and the injured. “The nation salutes the great sacrifices of its brave sons,” he said, adding that the nation would surely take revenge on the enemy for this bloodshed. He said that sacrifices of martyrs of war against terrorism would not go waste and Pakistan would emerge as a citadel of peace. He said that will of the brave nation, which had rendered immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, could not be shattered. He praised doctors, nurses and paramedics at Ittefaq Hospital and other medical institutions for fully taking care of the injured and said that he was thankful to all of them.

CM GREETS POSITION HOLDERS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the students who secured top positions in the matriculation examinations across the province.

He said that students had made their parents and teachers feel proud by getting positions with their hard work and it was commendable that some of the students had got this position with their commitment, hard work and patience despite a lack of resources. He also congratulated the parents and teachers of the students and said that it was his conviction that hard work was never wasted in any walk of life, including the education sector.

He said that intelligent and bright students were an asset and future of Pakistan. He said the Punjab government would continue to provide necessary resources to train and educate such a brilliant talent, which had the ability to alter the course of the history. He said that education was the only ladder to progress and provision of resources for promotion of education was a beneficial investment. He said the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive programme for betterment of education sector and encouragement of students.