LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust will observe third death anniversary of Dr Majid Nizami at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.

Workers of NPT and PMWT will lay floral wreaths and offer prayers on the grave of the former Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust chairman.

NPT Chairman Rafique Tarrar will preside over a special sitting, while dignitaries from all over the country will pay rich tribute to the services of the late journalist who contributed his entire life for the Pakistan’s ideology and two nation theory.

Later, Quran Khawani will be held at Aiwan-i-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan for Dr Nizami, which will be followed by a mass prayer for elevation of the departed soul.