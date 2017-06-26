LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives after an overturned oil tanker caught fire on national highway in Bahawalpur Tehsil of Ahmed Pur Sharqia. The chief minister offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and directed the health department and administration to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the accident. Shehbaz also ordered probe into the accident and sought a report. “All my and Punjab government’s sympathies are with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the accident and with those who got injured in the accident. We equally share their grief.”