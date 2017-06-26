Lahore: Eidul Fitr prayers will be offered in thousands of mosques and around seven hundred small worship places in the city today.

Big congregation will be held at

8:30am

Badhshai Mosque, Liberty Market Mosque and Masjid Darbar Mian Mir

6:30am

Jamia Naemia, New Anarkali Masjid .

7: 00am

Jamia Masjid Dalgirrah Chowk where Dr Raghib Naeemi will lead the prayers at 7 am. Masjid Shuada Mall Road, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Ghazi Road Shop General Hospital.

7:30am

Mosque Waqzir Khan, Jamia Asharfia, Jamat-i-Islami Mansoora, Jamia Minhajul Quran Model Town and Township, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar Town.

7:45 am

Model Town, University Ground, UET mosque, Ittefaq Hospital mosque.

8:00

Data Darbar, Bahria Town grand Mosque, DHA’s Jamia Masjid Phase-1.