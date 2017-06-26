Lahore: Eidul Fitr prayers will be offered in thousands of mosques and around seven hundred small worship places in the city today.
Big congregation will be held at
8:30am
Badhshai Mosque, Liberty Market Mosque and Masjid Darbar Mian Mir
6:30am
Jamia Naemia, New Anarkali Masjid .
7: 00am
Jamia Masjid Dalgirrah Chowk where Dr Raghib Naeemi will lead the prayers at 7 am. Masjid Shuada Mall Road, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Ghazi Road Shop General Hospital.
7:30am
Mosque Waqzir Khan, Jamia Asharfia, Jamat-i-Islami Mansoora, Jamia Minhajul Quran Model Town and Township, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar Town.
7:45 am
Model Town, University Ground, UET mosque, Ittefaq Hospital mosque.
8:00
Data Darbar, Bahria Town grand Mosque, DHA’s Jamia Masjid Phase-1.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Jun-2017 here.