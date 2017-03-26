LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, Earth Hour was observed across the country including Lahore yesterday in a global show of solidarity to tackle climate change.

Landmarks across the country switched off their lights at 8:30pm to stand with millions of people shining a light on a climate change.

In Lahore, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Emporium Mall celebrated Earth Hour with amongst hundreds of participants. Ahmed Khan, Head of Marketing and leasing Emporium Mall said that “In line with the best sustainable practices, Emporium Mall Lahore is pleased to celebrate Earth Hour 2017 with WWF-Pakistan. The mall has considered a wide range of sustainability features to reduce its environmental impacts something which resonates well with WWF-Pakistan’s mission.”

In accordance with the true spirit of the event, lights of all important buildings in the federal capital were dimmed at 8:30p.m. These included the Parliament house building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan, Cabinet division building, Convention centre, the Pakistan monument, Damn e Koh, Constitution avenue; Jinnah avenue, 7th avenue and 9th Avenue, and Faisal Mosque, providing a powerful visual backdrop in support of Earth Hour 2017.

A ceremony was organised by WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Bestway cement limited, at the Parliament house building in Islamabad to officially launch Earth Hour 2017 in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion Rab Nawaz, Senior Director programmes, WWF-Pakistan, said that local efforts such as Earth Hour being celebrated in the Parliament house building shows united commitment to being good stewards of our environment. “It’s up to us to maintain the momentum for action against climate change. The federal government and all provincial governments, cities, corporate sector, and the people of Pakistan now need to pick up the mantle of leadership on climate change. It’s a now or never type of a situation for us,” he added.

Leaders and officials present on the occasion showing support included, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ministry of Climate change Secretary Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Bestway Cement Director Nasir Mehmood Afzal, senior court associate Nasir Mehmood Raja, renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir, and European Union Development advisor Imran Ashraf, along with other foreign dignitaries. The Bestway cement showed its commitment of going beyond the hour and collaborate with WWF-Pakistan in planting 3000 indigenous tree saplings in Islamabad, Taxila and Hattar.

WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan, in his message for Earth Hour 2017, optimistically mentioned that the country has embraced the true essence of the movement. “We have come a long way since 2010, when WWF-Pakistan first celebrated Earth Hour. The seed we sowed has taken root and the masses today are comparatively well-aware of the climatic changes around us. If we take a look into our past we would understand that movements have shaped our lives - movements matter - and the Earth hour movement will shape our future.

Shehbaz stresses love for soil

Unusual climatic changes are happening on earth due to increase in unnatural activities, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday.

“Earth hour reminds us of adopting collective efforts to save the environment. We need to play individual as well as collective role to save land from environmental disaster,” the CM said in his Earth Hour message.

He added that purpose of celebrating earth hour is to create awareness about hazards of environmental degradation for earth, raise voice for saving it against possible dangers, and give a message of love for the soil.

“Punjab government is taking steps against the environmental pollution and to save the land from pollution. Today we have to reiterate our love for the planet,” his message read.