LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will overcome the power crises by the turn of next year.

“As a result of completion of various energy projects by the end of 2017, loadshedding will come to an end and the credit for goes to the PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif,” the chief minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Anti-violence Centre for Women in Multan on Saturday.

He announced setting up more centres in different districts of the province and said that no religion allows violence against women, acid throwing, teasing. “Islam has also prohibited it in a strongest manner.”

Stressing everyone to respect superior judiciary, the CM said that the society fails to make progress and move forward where due respect is not paid to judges and the courts.

“The PML-N will accept whatever the Supreme Court will decide in Panama case,” he stated and added it is right time that everyone, including himself, is brought to justice.

All those people who were given opportunity to serve the public should be brought to justice so that things could be cleared who actually served and who looted the nation, he further said.

Addressing the ceremony, Shehbaz said it is the government’s duty to provide complete security to women who suffer from violence or injustice. The police, administration and the judiciary should also proactively work for the protection of women and to provide them justice, he urged.

All the matters pertaining to violence, acid throwing or injustice to women would now be dealt with under one roof, the CM informed, while action would be taken against the culprit.

“Man and woman have equal rights in this country. And this law has been made in accordance with Quran and Sunnah for the protection of rights and security of mothers, daughters and sisters of the nation.

“We cannot think of any legislation in violation of the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah,” he added.

Shehbaz visited building of the centre and inspected its different sections. He also reviewed the facilities provided to violence affected women and commended the construction work as well as various facilities.

Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana also accompanied the chief minister, who was pleased to note that Metro bus service in Multan was running successfully providing respectable, safe and comfortable travelling facility to the women going to schools, colleges, offices and factories.

“Six billion rupees have been allocated under ‘Khadim-e-Punjab Zawar-e-Taleem Programme’ for the girls studying in 6th to 10th class in 16 selected districts of the Punjab, whose parents have no means to educate their girls,” the CM said while counting his government’s efforts for women.

“Similarly, scholarships have been given to one 175,000 male and female students for higher education under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund. Out of them, 120,000 daughters of the nation have secured these scholarships.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that education is the tool which eliminates ignorance and poverty and changes the destiny of the nation. “We will provide all out resources for empowerment of daughters of the nation.

“This country cannot progress without dispending with the habit of begging. The begging bowl must be broken to enable the nation stand on its feet.”