LAHORE - The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has auctioned its Haji Camp’s building to a tenant against Rs5 million annual rent and Rs194 million as security amount.

ETPB Chairman Siddiqul Farooq told the media men at his residence while addressing a press conference on Saturday that despite auction the Hajj training session of this year would be held in the same building widely known as Haji Camp situated at Empress road near Railway station. He was of the view that it was first time in the history of ETPB that auction took place in the presence of media men in a very transparent manner. Farooq made it clear that the land was given on lease not sold to anyone. He claimed that after 30 years, the new building constructed by lessee would automatically become property of the board.

The ETPB chairman informed the media men that after two years when new building would be completed, the board would earn about Rs50 million annually.

“Earlier, the ministry was using this building for the training purpose of Haj pilgrims whose agreement has been expired on June 30, 2016,” Siddiqul Farooq said, adding that the Board was now offering eight kanals land to Haj Ministry on 30 years lease to build a multi stories building.

He further said that the only difference between the lease process of Pakistan Railways, CDA and Cantonment Board’s lands is that all these departments lease out their lands for 90 years and also do not receive monthly rent while ETP not only lease its lands for 30 tears but also receive monthly rent from tenets.

He also claimed that as per law security amount was supposed to be collected 10 per cent of the total amount which was Rs78.2 million but the ETPB has charged Rs194 million through open auction by creating competitive atmosphere. “The received amount was 27 per cent of the total amount,” he shared. According to the contract, the lessee would have to pay Rs6 million annually till the completion of the building which is two years period. Lessee would present his construction plan to ETPB which would be produced in board meeting for approval.