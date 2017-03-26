LAHORE - The Lahore High Court ordered transfer of eight additional district & sessions judges on Saturday.

According to the notification, the judges who had been transferred would resume their charge till the end of March.

The judicial officials who had been transferred include Shaukat Kamal from Pattoki to Pasrour, Nasir Hussain from Pattoki to Chiniot, Muhammad Amir Habib from Chunian to Ahmadpur Sial, Muhammad Umar from Chiniot to Pattoki, Naeem Abbas from Ahmadpur Sial to Chunian, Muhammad Naveed Iqbal from Kharian to Pattoki, Ijaz Ahmad from Pasrour to Lahore and Farah Naz Mirza from Lahore to Kharian.

According to a release, the LHC directed anti-terrorism courts to take up the pending cases on daily basis to end the backlog of cases.

Justice Abdul Sami, the head of ATCs, directed the police to complete the investigation and submit challans before the court for their timely disposal.

Transfers in police

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera on Saturday issued orders of transfers and postings of seven SSPs and Eleven DSPs.

According to official notification, awaiting Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas has been posted as AIG Operations Central Police Office Punjab Lahore on a vacant post. SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Lahore Capt. ® Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj as AIG Inspection Central Police Office Punjab Lahore while AIG Inspection Central Police Office Punjab Lahore Sarfraz Ahmad Falki as SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Lahore, Tanvir Ahmad Tahir as SSP Investigation CTD Punjab, Lahore, SP in Service Training Wing Police College Sihala-I Muhammad Haroon Joya as DPO Chakwal, SSP Investigation Gujranwala Arif Shahbaz Khan Wazir as AIG Complaints Central Police Office Punjab Lahore while DPO Chakwal Munir Ahmad Marth has been ordered to repot in Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.

District Traffic Officer Muzaffargar DSP Naveed Murtaza has been transferred and posted as SDPO Chinab Nagar Chiniot, while, SDPO Chinab Nagar Chiniot DSP Hassan Iftikhar as SDPO Nawankot Lahore, SDPO Ahmad Pur Sial Jhang, DSP Muhammad Akram as DSP Investigation-II Faisalabad, DSP Security Division-VIII 7-club road Lahore Hafeezur Rehman as DSP Security Divsion-VIII 7-Club road Lahore, SDPO Noorpur Thal Khushab Muhammad Iftikhar as DSP PHP Punjab, DSP PHP Mianwalai Saifur Rehman as SDPO Noorpur Thal Khushab, SDPO Jatoi Muzaffargar Ghulam Dastagir as DSP Organized Crime Bahawalpur, DSP Headquarters Narowal Hashim Mehmood as DSP Special Branch Punjab, DSP Shahid Siddiq as DSP Legal Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore and DSP Special Branch Lahore Rao Kamran Akhtar as DSP PHP Punjab Lahore.