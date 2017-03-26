LAHORE - Idara Minhaj-ul-Quran on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against decision of an anti-terrorism court in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others were not summoned in Model Town killings’ case.

Jawwad Haamid, administrator of Minhajul Quran secretariat, filed the petition and made Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Abid Sher Ali, Ch Nisar Ali, and MNA Pervaiz Rashid, Syed Tauqeer Shah, Major (r) Azam Suleman, Rashid Mahmood and others as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner, through his counsel Rai Bashir Ahmad, filed the petition saying that he was the complainant of private complaint against Model Town incident in which 10 persons were murdered by the accused persons on active connivance, abatement, common intention and object of the respondents.

He mentioned in the petition that trial court had summoned rest of the respondents except the above said respondents over the charges of killing innocent people in Model Town.

The ATC decided to try 124 other officials including Punjab IGP Mushtaq Sukhera and former DCO Lahore Muhammad Usman in the said case, said the petitioner.

But the trial court ignored the case evidence and did not summon the 12 respondents because the PM and others were the real master-mind and abettors of the incident, he maintained.

The petitioner prayed that the ATC decision to the extent of not summoning the twelve respondents be set aside and respondents be summoned.