LAHORE - Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar has said the nations not only remember their founders but also follow in their footsteps.

“Our generation is very talented which reflects that the future of Pakistan is bright,” the NPT chairman said while addressing a Pakistan Day session at Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam in Johar Town on Saturday.

Highlighting the historic aspects of March 23rd Resolution, Tarar said that all the Muslims of subcontinent showed trust on the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1940 session. He also talked on Indian violation of the Indus Water Treaty. The former president of Pakistan also demanded of the international community to help resolve the long delayed Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

Pakistan movement worker Justice (r) Mian Aftab Farrukh, on the occasion, said that Pakistan was established after countless sacrifices offered by the Muslims of the sub-continent. He also highlighted the history of the Pakistan movement and the role of the founding fathers in the Pakistan movement. “This day demands to revive the pledge to sacrifice everything for the homeland,” he urged.

NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed said that the educational activities started in the Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam would soon become functional.

He also threw light on the historic perspective of Pakistan resolution.