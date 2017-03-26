LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Saturday received an application challenging the appointments of 500 officials at Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

Sheraz Zaka filed the application in an already pending against the respondent company and others, in which he said that the company had started the process to fill 500 posts while the petition against its establishment was still pending before the court. He stated that the officials being appointed against the advertised posts might face an irreparable damage in case of court ruling against the formation of the company.

The petitioner argued that provincial companies, whose objects were restricted to one province, could not be formed under a federal statute of Companies Ordinance 1984.

Calling for a provincial law to form such companies, he prayed that recruitment process at Punjab Saaf Pani Company be immediately stopped.

The petition has been fixed before the LHC chief justice for hearing on Monday.

Petition against new police uniform

A writ petition was filed Saturday in the Lahore High Court challenging decision of the Punjab government to change the uniforms of police officials in a bid to change ‘Thana Culture’.

Mian Shabbir Asmail filed the petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique and submitted that currently, the strength of the Punjab police was said to be 200,000 with most of them in the provincial capital. Highlighting the poor conditions of police employees and their departments, the petitioner held that the system was not capable of affording such a lavish expenses pertaining to the uniform and whereby the police stations were lacking basic facilities, good buildings, infrastructures, utensils and other daily products. He prayed that instead of wasting precious public money on uniform, directions be made to improve the police culture and all the basic facilities for the betterment of the citizens of Punjab in order to enforce the articles 9, 14, 25, 38, read with 4&5 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The proposal to change police uniform was submitted in 2012 in which it was said that police officials face difficulties to perform their duties while wearing black shirts during the summer season respectively every year.

In accordance with the notification, in the first phase, uniforms would be provided to cops of Capital City Police Lahore on March 27, while policemen of Rawalpindi region would be provided uniform on April 30, 2017.

Uniforms would be provided to policemen in Faisalabad region on May 30, in Multan region on June 30, in Sheikhupura region on July 30, in Gujranwala region on August 30, in Sargodha & Bahawalpur regions on September 30, in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Regions on October 30.