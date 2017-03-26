LAHORE - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday called on PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon and Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Murad Ali Shah shared views on the current political situation in the country and the matters relating to the Sindh province. According to sources, both the leaders expressed reservations about the statement made by the PML-N leaders against the Sindh government.

They also decided to give a tough time to the PML-N in Punjab in the next elections.

Sources added the treatment meted out to Sharjeel Memon at Islamabad on his return from aboard also came under discussion at the meeting. Asif Ali Zardari on this count said that the PPP believed in democracy and it will respond to maltreatment to the PPP leader, in line with the democratic norms.