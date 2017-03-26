LAHORE - Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology of Children’s Hospital arranged a workshop on rare diseases with the collaboration of Sanofi Genzyme yesterday.

The purpose of the event was raising awareness about Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs), genetic disorders caused by defect in enzymes, leading to malfunctioning of vital organs. This results in variety of defects like enlarged liver, massively enlarged spleen, need for frequent blood transfusions, bony changes and recurrent chest infections.

Prof Huma Arshad Cheema, Head of Pediatrics Gastroenterology Hepatology Department at Children’s Hospital, Dr Hani, General Salman, Dr Shazia Maqbool and Dr Aisha Mehnaz addressed the workshop. Lack of awareness, delay in diagnosis and enzyme therapy is causing children with LSDs to die at young age. Previously it was challenging to diagnose LSDs as sample had to be sent to UK, USA, Germany, Australia and India at a cost ranging Rs12,000- Rs15000 per test and reports were received from 3 to 4months times. But now the Lab investigations is being supported free of cost by Sanofi Genzyme, one of the pioneer in the treatment of LSDs.

In Pakistan, there are large numbers of suspected LSDs cases due to interfamily marriages. Every year 50 children are diagnosed with LSDs. More than 225 children have been diagnosed having LSDs most commonly Gaucher Disease followed by MPS 1 and Pompe. The available treatment is expensive and beyond the affording power of many parents in Pakistan. Around 32 LSDs patients died last year for not having access to Enzyme Replacement Therapy.

The speakers urged the government to set up facilities for screening, appropriate enzyme therapy and rehabilitation of patients to enable them to live comfortable life.

IQTIDAR GILANI